Madhya Pradesh municipal poll results: Cong, BJP split mayors' seats. Winners list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress shared some of the spoils in results for the second phase of the 2022 Madhya Pradesh municipal election, with each side winning two mayoral seats and losing two to the other.

In the first phase the BJP claiming the mayor's seat in seven of 11 municipal corporations, with the Congress getting three and the Aam Aadmi Party a surprise winner in Singrauli.

Of the five civic bodies for which voting took place (and for which mayoral positions were on offer) in this phase, the ruling BJP won in Dewas and Ratlam, while the Congress took home Morena and Rewa. Preeti Suri, an independent candidate, was elected mayor in Katni.

In Morena, Solanki beat the BJP's Meena Jatav and the Bahujan Samaj Party's Mamta Maurya. In Rewa, Mishra beat the BJP's Prabodh Vyas. In Dewas, the BJP's Geeta Agarwal beat Vinodni Ramesh Vyas of Congress. In Ratlam, Mayank Jat of Congress was beaten by Prahlad Patel of the BJP. In Katni, Preeti Suri, a rebel BJP leader, beat out Jyoti Dixit from her former party.

Municipal Corporation Winner Party Ratlam Prahlad Patel BJP Rewa Ajay Mishra Congress Dewas Geeta Agarwal BJP Morena Sharda Solanki Congress Katni Preeti Suri Independent

Overall, this is the first time - since 1999 when mayors began to be directly elected - that the Congress has claimed five seats in a municipal election (three in phase 1 and two in phase 2). The previous best performance was three.

Among other notable results in this phase are the BJP's strong showing in Khargone - which was affected by communal violence during a Ram Navami procession in April. The ruling party swept the municipality, winning 19 of 33 wards. The Congress got four and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM got three.

The BJP also won most seats in the Kasrawad, Bistan and Karhi Padlya councils, as well as the Badwah Nagar Palika Parishad. It romped home to a win in the Ratlam council, claiming 30 seats to the Congress' 15.

The Congress won the Sanawad council. And, in a major setback to the BJP, picked up a win in Gwalior - home turf of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the saffron party from the Congress in March 2020.

Voting was held for five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 168 nagar parishads on July 13. Other results to be updated as they are announced.

