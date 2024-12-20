MP: Police, IT officials seize 52 kg gold, 9 cr cash from car in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh police and income tax officials seized 52 kg of gold, worth more than ₹40 crores, and ₹9.86 crores, in cash from an abandoned car in Bhopal on Thursday. (representational image) Madhya Pradesh police and income tax officials seized 52 kg of gold, worth more than ₹ 40 crores, and ₹ 9.86 crores in cash from an abandoned car in Bhopal

The car was found abandoned near Mendori-Kushalpur road under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station in the state capital. The police received information about the car on Thursday night.

Priyanka Shukla, the deputy commissioner of police (Bhopal Zone 1) told ANI, that it was suspected that the seven to eight bags recovered had been left there after raids by the income tax department in the last few days.

The income tax department officials were informed and they arrived on the spot as well. They broke the glass of the vehicle and took the bags which contained around 52 kg of gold and around ₹9.86 crores of cash.

"Further action is being taken by the IT department," DCP Shukla said.

She added that the car had a number plate of MP 07 (Gwalior RTO) registered in the name of Chetan Singh, who is originally a resident of Gwalior and currently living in Bhopal. An investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident, Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh raided the residence of a former constable in the transport department and found assets exceeding ₹3 crore, including 2.85 crore in cash, reported news agency PTI.

In addition to the cash, gold valued at ₹50 lakh and some silver was also seized from the ex-constable's properties in the upscale Aera colony in Bhopal.

Documents related to the properties were found and are currently under examination, DSP Virendra Singh told PTI.