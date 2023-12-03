Madhya Pradesh results: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi for massive MP lead

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's performance in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023. The party was leading in 160 of 230 seats in the state against the Congress's tally of 68 seats. If this trend continues, the BJP will score a spectacular victory.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda with Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Modi's public rallies touched people's hearts. He also said that PM Modi has "MP in his heart, MP has PM Modi in its heart".

"PM Modi held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. The double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the central government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family...I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere," he told reporters.

The Congress has assumed a massive lead in Telangana. However, it appears to be behind in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is uncomfortably close to the BJP when it comes to the leading seat tally.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats. The half-way mark in the state is 116. The BJP is appearing as of now to cruise through. The party currently rules in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is inching towards a landslide victory in Telangana as it is way ahead of K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In MP, the Congress was the single-largest party in 2018. Congress leader Kamal Nath later formed a government that lasted for only 15 months because of a rebellion of MLAs. Later BJP formed a government under the stewardship of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

