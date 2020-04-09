e-paper
Madhya Pradesh to seal 15 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots to contain spread

Madhya Pradesh to seal 15 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots to contain spread

The state government has also made the use of masks mandatory for citizens while stepping out of their houses. Any violation of this order will attract legal action, the order by the state Public Health Department said.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There are 67 Covid-19 hotspots which have been identified in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh that will be sealed totally, the state government said.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a list of Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts that the administration said will be sealed completely as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.There are 67 Covid-19 hotspots, which have been identified in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh, that will be sealed totally, the state government has said.

In the absence of masks, people can use towel or dupattas to cover their faces. Home-made masks or towels can be used again after washing, the order said.

The districts to be sealed completely in Madhya Pradesh are:

1. Jabalpur

2. Gwalior

3. Khargone

4. Morena

5. Shivpuri,

6. Badwani

7. Betul

8. Vidisha

9. Sheopur

10. Chindwara

11. Raisen

12. Hoshangabad

13. Khandwa

14. Dhar

15. Dewas

