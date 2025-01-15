Madhya Pradesh woman shot dead by father, cousin in front of police days before marriage

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her father on Tuesday, four days before her wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The incident reportedly took place because the victim wanted to marry someone else. The accused, Mahesh Gurjar, allegedly enraged by a video his daughter posted on social media earlier that day, shot her at close range using a country-made firearm.(Photo for representational purpose only)

The accused shot and killed his daughter in front of police officials. The victim, identified as Tanu Gurjar, had publicly opposed the marriage arranged by her family, expressing her desire to marry a man of her own choice, NDTV reported.

The killing unfolded Tuesday evening around 9pm in the Gola Ka Mandir area of Gwalior. The accused, Mahesh Gurjar, allegedly enraged by a video his daughter posted on social media earlier that day, shot her at close range using a country-made firearm. Tanu's cousin, Rahul, allegedly acted as an accomplice, firing additional shots that ensured her death.

The police were present on the scene after a video uploaded by the victim prompted action. She had refused to stay at home, requesting to be taken to a One-Stop Centre - a government-run initiative intended to support women affected by the violence, for safety. However, her father insisted on speaking to her in private, claiming he could persuade her to comply, the report added.

The accused, armed with a country-made firearm, allegedly shot his daughter in the chest. Her cousin also allegedly fired shots that struck the victim’s forehead, neck, and the area between her eye and nose. Tanu collapsed immediately and died.

After the killing, both the accused turned their weapons on the police and family members present on the scene. While the police subdued the father after threatening further violence and arrested him, the cousin managed to escape with the pistol.

The murder occurred amidst preparations for Tanu's wedding, which was scheduled for January 18.

According to the police, Mahesh Gurjar has been arrested and the murder weapon has been recovered from him. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend Rahul. Further investigation into the matter is underway, with the cops reviewing the victim’s social media accounts.

Social media post pushed accused to murder his daughter

Just hours before her murder, Tanu recorded and shared a video on social media, accusing her family of pressuring her into a marriage against her will. In the 52-second video, she named her father, Mahesh, and other family members as responsible for her predicament, while also expressing fears for her life.

"I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible," she stated in the video, according to the NDTV report.

The man she referred to, Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai, is reportedly a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra and had been in a relationship with the victim for six years.

After the video went viral, police officers led by Superintendent Dharmveer Singh rushed to Tanu's home to mediate between the conflicting parties. A community panchayat was also in session, attempting to resolve the matter when the murder was committed.