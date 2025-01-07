MUMBAI: Two students studying in Class 10 in an English medium school in Antop Hill were injured after they were attacked by two other students from the same school with a knife, following a dispute over the petty issue of sitting arrangement for exam, on Monday morning. Students stab two schoolmates on Class 10 exam day in Antop Hill school. (Representative Image)(Hindustan Times)

The police said the accused were from Hindi medium and the incident took place when the school was conducting joint internal examinations for Class 10. One of the accused students was carrying a knife in his bag, which was allegedly used to settle score with their counterparts from the English medium.

The Antop Hill police have detained two 15-year-old minors for allegedly attacking two of their schoolmates.

The police said the incident took place in the school in Antop Hill on Monday at around 7 am when the students had gathered to appear for internal examinations of Class 10, where students from both the mediums were to sit together.

A dispute arose among the students over the sitting arrangement, after which one of the Hindi medium students took out a knife from his bag and attacked the English medium student, said a police officer. A classmate, who intervened to stop the fight, was also injured in the incident. While one student got injured in his stomach, the other suffered injuries on his back. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

““One of the students helped the accused student in the fight. We have registered a case for attempt to murder against the two students and detained them. The Hindi medium students had appeared for the examination as external students and had never attended the school. They were asked to directly attend the internal examinations,” said the police officer, adding that they have seized the knife used in the attack.