Madras HC dismisses petition against Udayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udayanidhi Stalin over ‘Sanatana’ remarks

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 03:42 PM IST

The controversy began when DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin commented that Sanatan Dharma opposes equality and social justice, advocating for its elimination.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected petitions requesting quo warranto writs against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sekar Babu, and A Raja holding public office, amid the Sanatana Dharma controversy.

Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin

The quo warranto petitions raised concerns regarding the legitimacy of the official positions held by three DMK leaders. Filed by two Hindu Munnani functionaries and another individual, the petitions challenged the authority of these leaders who allegedly participated in an "anti-Sanatana Dharma meeting" and purportedly made speeches against religious practices.

T Manohar, claiming to be a Hindu Munnani office-bearer, along with two others, initiated the quo warranto petitions.

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a rebuke to Stalin for his remarks and for attempting to consolidate numerous FIRs filed against him nationwide for relief. The court commented that given his position as a minister, he ought to have been cognizant of the repercussions.

The controversy began when DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana Dharma opposes equality and social justice, advocating for its elimination. He compared it to diseases such as coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, emphasizing the need for eradication rather than mere criticism.

In his reaction to the extensively debated 'Sanatana row,' Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, vowed to face all legal obstacles against him. He encouraged DMK supporters to avoid spending time on endeavours like filing lawsuits against religious leaders or burning effigies. Additionally, he posed inquiries to union minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and the Ayodhya Seer for endorsing rewards on his life.

Stalin delivered these remarks during an event called the 'Sanatana Eradication Conference,' which was hosted by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

