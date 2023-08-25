News / India News / OPS expulsion from AIADMK: Madras HC refuses to interfere, sparks celebrations

ByDivya Chandrababu
Aug 25, 2023 12:01 PM IST

In July last year, AIADMK’s general council named Edappadi Palaniswami the sole leader of the party and removed former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam from the joint coordinator’s post

The Madras high court on Friday refused to interfere with the expulsion of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS)-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Twitter)
A bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq dismissed appeals OPS and three of his supporters filed against a single judge bench’s refusal to interfere with the AIADMK general council resolutions including for the expulsion on July 11 last year. The other two resolutions related to abolishing the dual leadership, and elevating EPS as AIADMK’s unitary leader (general secretary).

AIADMK workers burst crackers and distributed sweets at the party headquarters to celebrate the fresh court judgement. “The AIADMK will never accept people who are against the party,” said EPS in his first reaction to the verdict. “Our win will be big in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

In April, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised EPS as AIADMK’s general secretary and allotted his faction of the party’s two leaves symbol.

The Supreme Court in February upheld the high court’s order in September last year that allowed EPS to remain AIADMK interim general secretary. A division bench of the high court set aside a single judge bench’s order that favoured his rival OPS.

On July 11 last year, AIADMK’s general council named EPS the sole leader of the party and removed OPS from the joint coordinator’s post. EPS won the battle for the AIADMK leadership after the Madras high court rejected the plea of his rival-turned-ally-turned-rival OPS to stall the party’s general council meeting. EPS was named interim general secretary, a position once occupied by stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

OPS, a three-time acting chief minister of the state, was expelled from the party. After clashes between supporters of the two leaders at the AIADMK headquarters, the building was sealed.

OPS, who was treasurer of the party, was replaced by Dindigul Srinivasan. Senior party leaders JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam, and PH Manoj Pandian, OPS’s main supporters, were also expelled. OPS’s removal ended five-and-a-half years of hyphenated leadership of the party. A majority of the AIADMK’s leadership backed EPS, saying the dual leadership model has not worked.

OPS has been accused of flirting with the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and going soft on VK Sasikala, a friend, and companion of Jayalalithaa.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

