Madras High Court cancels govt jobs for Karur stampede victims' families

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has cancelled the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government's orders granting government jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede. The court struck down the government orders that approved the appointments, news agency ANI reported.

HC quashes Tamil Nadu's compassionate jobs for Karur stampede victims' kin. (HT file)

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At least 41 people were killed in the Karur stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in September 2025.

The court held that the order violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment. It also observed that allowing such appointments would open the "floodgates" for similar claims in future.

'Victims not eligible'

Advocate Mohammed Rashid, who challenged the Vijay government's decision to provide compassionate jobs, said the Madras High Court accepted his arguments that such appointments were not legally permissible.

"The question of law was whether employment could be provided on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede. We relied on an important Supreme Court judgment. The Supreme Court has already issued guidelines governing compassionate appointments," Rashid told ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the apex court had laid down four eligibility criteria and argued that the stampede victims' families did not fall within those categories. "According to those guidelines, the deceased persons in the Karur stampede do not fall within the eligible categories. Therefore, they cannot claim employment under the existing guidelines for compassionate appointments," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the apex court had laid down four eligibility criteria and argued that the stampede victims' families did not fall within those categories. "According to those guidelines, the deceased persons in the Karur stampede do not fall within the eligible categories. Therefore, they cannot claim employment under the existing guidelines for compassionate appointments," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rashid contended that the state government's justification, that the appointments were made under a government policy, was untenable. "Our submission was that the scheme was a political move. Granting employment in this manner is not in accordance with the law or the applicable rules and regulations. Therefore, it is not maintainable," he said, adding, "After considering our submissions, the court allowed our petition. The government's main contention was that the jobs were given under a government policy... The court accepted our petition."

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What led to the Karur stampede

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On September 27, 2025, during a TVK election campaign rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur district, the crowd swelled. The rally drew a crowd far larger than anticipated, with estimates ranging from 27,000 to over 50,000 people, despite permission reportedly being granted for around 10,000 attendees.

Thousands of supporters had been waiting for hours in extreme heat when Vijay's arrival was delayed by several hours, reports said, which led to people getting impatient. The fatal crush began when large sections of the crowd rushed towards the stage and Vijay's campaign vehicle to catch a glimpse of him.

The rally for TVK chief Vijay left at least 41 people dead and several injured.

The situation worsened near a narrow section of the venue occupied by a generator shed and television broadcast van, where people were squeezed, fell and were trampled. Witnesses cited inadequate crowd-control measures, insufficient security personnel, lack of buffer zones around the stage and difficulties faced by ambulances in reaching the injured.

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Police later alleged that TVK organisers ignored safety advice, violated conditions imposed for the event and delayed Vijay's arrival to maximise the political show of strength, while TVK blamed the police and administration for failing to provide adequate security and crowd management despite the massive turnout.

Tamil Nadu CM on Karur stampede

Earlier, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said the Karur stampede tragedy remained the deepest wound of his life.

Addressing a public meeting in Karur after handing over compassionate government job appointment orders to the victims' families, Vijay said, “No matter how great a height a man reaches in life, certain pains and wounds in the heart cannot be forgotten. More than anything else, the pain and wound that affected me the most is the Karur incident.”

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ALSO READ | CM Vijay says he was mocked and blamed for Karur stampede tragedy: ‘We lost those innocent children who were like God’

Vijay questioned the police's handling of the event, alleging that while officers had earlier advised him to cancel a programme in Perambalur over crowd concerns, no such warning was given before the Karur rally despite the massive turnout.

The chief minister also announced that his party, TVK, would build a memorial in Karur to honour those who died and ensure “no one even thinks of another political conspiracy.”

DMK's court move

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The DMK, earlier this month, moved the Supreme Court seeking to be impleaded in the Karur stampede case. The party claimed that the TVK government's proposed distribution of government jobs and other benefits to the families of the 41 people killed in last year's stampede, along with public statements by ministers who were themselves accused in the case, could "compromise" the ongoing probe.

While clarifying that it was not opposed to compensation or compassionate appointments, the DMK said such measures should be carried out only with safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court and in consultation with the CBI.

It also sought directions restraining CM Vijay, minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused from making public statements on the case.

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