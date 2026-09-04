160 detonators found at private venture near Madras Regiment's firing range in Secunderabad

The Bollarum police in Hyderabad recovered 160 electric detonators stuffed in a plastic bucket at a private venture close to the firing range of the Madras Regiment area in the Secunderabad Cantonment, officials said on Thursday. This comes three days after weapons and ammunition were stolen from the cantonment. The detonators were found in Golf Enclave private venture while checks were being carried out in the surrounding areas as part of investigation into the arms theft case at the regiment. (PTI/ Representational)

North Zone deputy commissioner of police Ch Sridhar told reporters that the detonators were found in Golf Enclave private venture while checks were being carried out in the surrounding areas as part of investigation into the arms theft case at the regiment.

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The private venture was close to the cantonment but was not part of any Army area. “The detonators are suspected to be used by land or plot developers and kept there long ago,” he said.

Police registers case against detonator placement Sridhar, however, said the Bollarum police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and launched an investigation to determine who placed the detonators at the location, when they were brought there and for what purpose.

According to another police officer, an Army Subedar had alerted the Bollaram police late on Wednesday after the detonators were noticed in an abandoned light-green plastic bucket in the private venture behind the firing range.