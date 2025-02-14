‘MAGA, MIGA unite for MEGA partnership,’ says PM Narendra Modi after meeting Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India-US ties as a “MEGA partnership for prosperity” at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(narendramodi-X)

Emphasising the common goals of both nations, he said Trump is working for MAGA – Make America Great Again, while India is focused on MIGA – Make India Great Again, adding that together, they share a MEGA partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity.”

During their meeting at the Oval Office on Thursday (Friday India time), Trump warmly welcomed Modi with a long handshake and a bear hug, calling him a “great friend” for a long time and a “terrific” man.

Following their discussions, Trump announced that India would purchase more oil, gas, and military hardware, including F-35 fighter jets, from the US to help reduce the trade deficit. However, he made it clear that Washington would not exempt New Delhi from reciprocal tariffs.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with Modi, Trump said both nations are working toward a major trade agreement but noted that import duties imposed by India on certain US products were "very unfair" and "strong."

"Whatever India charges, we will charge them," Trump said, adding, "We are being reciprocal with India."

Modi-Trump meet follows US new tariff policy announcement

The meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Trump took place just hours after Trump announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all US trading partners, marking another step in his administration’s trade actions.

However, during his meeting with PM Modi, Trump said that he and PM Modi had reached an agreement that could make the US the "number one supplier" of oil and gas to India. He indicated that this move aims to reduce the US trade deficit with India, which currently stands at around USD 45 billion.

The US president also highlighted a decision to further expand the defence partnership between the two nations. "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars," he said.

Trump also announced that India and the US will collaborate more closely than ever to combat radical Islamic terrorism worldwide.

Referring to the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana to India, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the very evil people of the world."

Rana, who is currently in custody at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles, was an associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the key conspirators behind the Mumbai attacks.

"He is going to be going back to India to face justice," Trump said. "We're giving him back to India immediately," adding that more extraditions could follow, as "we have quite a few requests (from New Delhi)."

Trump also noted progress in India-US cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector, stressing the positive momentum in bilateral ties.