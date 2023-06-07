Where is Magadan in Russia, where Air India plane with 232 people is stranded

Air India, in its latest statement, said that it will send a replacement plane to ferry the 216 passengers and 16 crew members stranded in Russia's Magadan. The statement was put out after the Delhi-San Francisco flight of Air India suffered technical problems and had to be diverted to the place.

An undated file photo of Air India aircraft.(PTI)

"Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in the statement put out on Tuesday.

Where is Magadan?

Magadan is located on the shores of the Sea of Okhotsk in northeastern Russia, and falls under the administrative center of Magadan Oblast. The Sokol Airport or the Magadan Airport facilitates travel to and from the town.

Distance from Moscow

It takes around 7 hours and 37 minutes to reach Magadan from Moscow by air. The city which was founded in 1993 is home to the Kolyma goldfields. It also houses some engineering shops and some light industries. This city also has some teacher training as well as some research institutes.

Distance from Delhi

The average duration of a flight from Delhi to Magadan is 23 hours and 45 minutes. At least 11 planes per week facilitate travel between Delhi and Magadan, website Rome2Rio says.

"As we do not have Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance..." Air India's statement reads.

