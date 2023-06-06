New Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight with 216 passengers diverted to Russia's Magadan after engine glitch

An Air India flight, operating from New Delhi to San Fransisco, made an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia on Tuesday after developing a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight AI173 was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew. Representative Photo(HT_PRINT)

"Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in the statement.

The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks, the airline said, adding the passengers are being provided all support on the ground. The passengers will be provided an alternate option to reach their destination at the earliest, Air India added.

