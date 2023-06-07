Air India sending plane 'with food, essentials' for passengers stuck in Russia | Updates

Air India will send a replacement plane to ferry 216 passengers and 16 crew stranded in Russia's Magadan after their Delhi-San Francisco flight developed an issue with one of its engines and was forced to land, the national carrier said Wednesday morning. The replacement flight will depart from Mumbai 'subject to necessary regulatory clearances' at around 1 pm and 'will carry food and other essentials for our passengers', Air India said. Air India(HT File Photo)

Air India also said limited infrastructure at and around the airport in Magadan - which is on Russia's eastern coast and over 10,000 km from capital Moscow - meant stranded passengers had been moved to 'makeshift accommodation after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities.

"As we do not have Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance..." Air India said, noting it is working with the Consulate General in Vladivostok (around 4,900 km from Magadan), the external affairs ministry and Russian officials.

Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said the plane is due to land early Thursday morning.

What did the Indian government say?

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is tracking the situation very closely, the ministry said this morning, noting that it is in constant touch with the airline. The ministry also said it had been told by AI some passengers had been housed in a school building near the airport.

What happened to Air India flight AI173?

The plane was a widebody Boeing 777 that developed a problem with one of its engines and was therefore forced to land in Magadan. The aircraft is currently undergoing safety checks.

The details of the 'technical issue' with the engine have not been revealed.

What did the US government say?

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said American citizens were likely on the flight but that he could not confirm the number. "It was a flight bound for the US so it is, of course, likely there are American citizens... We are continuing to monitor the situation," he said.

What do passengers say?

Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the flight with his uncle and brother. According to a report by the Associated Press, they and other passengers have been barred from leaving the hostel in which they are staying. They also cannot use their credit cards to buy items from vending machines or stores because of American sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.