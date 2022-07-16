Magisterial probe ordered into the killing of 4 in Kupwara encounter

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a magisterial enquiry in an anti-terrorism operation at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district that took place last month in which four terrorists were killed.

The subdivisional magistrate of Lolab has been appointed as enquiry officer.

“In this connection, the general public is hereby informed that if any person has any kind of information regarding the subject, he/she may submit or record his/her statement in the office of SDM Lolab within seven days from the date of publishing of this notice,” the administration’s spokesman said in a statement.

Local residents and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party had raised objections on the encounter. After the killings, the terrorists were allegedly buried in a far off forest.

“There are some apprehensions over this encounter. It should be properly probed,” said a villager in a neighbouring village where encounter took place. He declined to be named.

Police, however, said the four terrorists were killed in the encounter included three Pakistanis and a local, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh of Sedow Shopian, who was involved in a bomb blast on an army vehicle in which one army man was killed.