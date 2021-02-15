Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck several districts of Bihar, including the capital city of Patna, according to the National Center for Seismology. According to the agency, tremors occurred 20km northwest of Nalanda at 9:23pm. No injuries or damage was reported.

According to Hindustan, HT’s sister publication, people who rushed out of their homes in Patna said that they felt the tremors for two to three seconds. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav requested people to take precautions and go to safe open places if needed.

“Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed,” Yadav posted.