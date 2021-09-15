Home / India News / Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay, according to the NCS.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:12 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

More details on this are awaited.

Story Saved
