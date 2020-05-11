e-paper
Maha Covid cases cross 23,000-mark

india Updated: May 11, 2020 23:49 IST
Faisal Malik
Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded a four-digit increase in Covid-19 cases for the sixth day in a row as 1,230 people were diagnosed with the disease in the state on Monday, officials said. With this, the state has crossed the 23,000 mark within 11 days of crossing 10,000 cases on April 30. The state’s case count has now jumped to 23,401.

The death toll from the disease also touched 868 as 36 deaths were recorded in Maharashtra on Monday. Of them, 20 deaths were reported from Mumbai, five from Solapur, three from Pune, two from Thane and one each from Ratnagiri, Amravati, Nanded, Aurangabad and Wardha. As many as 27 patients, who died of Covid-19 on Monday, had co-morbidities, said health officials.

The first Covid-19 case was reported in the state on March 9 and it took 30 days for Maharashtra to cross the 1000 mark.

In Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, the Covid-19 case count crossed 14,000 mark on Monday as 782 cases were registered in a day, the second-highest so far. The city’s count now is 14,521. On Sunday, 875 cases were recorded. The death toll in Mumbai also reached 528.

Maharashtra has reported four-digit cases for the last five days and 12,903 since May 1 compared to 10,201 infections last month.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, directorate of medical education and research, said the containment areas in the state are thickly populated and a large number of people are likely to get affected. “So the number of new cases is likely to increase for a few more days till May 17. After this, the curve will flatten as by then we will be completing the fourth incubation period and the number of fresh cases will start coming down by this month-end,” he said. “By next month, we are expecting that things will be completely under control.”

