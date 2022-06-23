Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs camping in Assam, CM Sarma says he has no clue

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he does not know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in the northeastern state. He added that Assam has several good hotels, and “anyone can come there and stay".

“There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come & stay in Assam," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Assam CM's renewed take on the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis comes a day after he said that he is ready to welcome everyone in the state as it needs funds to combat the devastating flood.

Rebel MLAs of Maharashtra who have switched their loyalty to Shiv Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde have been camping at the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in the northeastern state's capital Guwahati since Wednesday morning.

Several other MLAs also joined Shinde's rebel camp as they were seen reaching Guwahati throughout Thursday. The minister has now gathered the support of more than 40 MLAs, with several of them being independents. The MLAs reached Assam after spending their first day of rebellion in Surat, Gujarat. Both BJP-ruled states.

Meanwhile, the situation in Maharashtra turned more difficult for Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after several other MLAs joined rebel Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The grand old party and the NCP have vowed to continue supporting Thackeray, with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole even saying that they will back the CM from “outside” if required. Both of the Sena's allies have said they do not have a problem if Sena forges an alliance with anyone.

Thackeray, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, left the official chief minister's.