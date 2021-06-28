Maha districts to bring back curbs from today amid Delta Plus variant fears

Many districts in Maharashtra will be rolling back the relaxations and imposing further curbs beginning today as the state has now adopted level three as the base limit in terms of Covid-19 restrictions, amid reports of the more transmissible Delta Plus variant across the state. The state fears the strain could become more severe in case of a third wave.

On Friday, the state government decided to reduce the five-level relaxation plan, based on positivity rate and bed occupancy, to three. The first two levels, which had the maximum relaxations, were removed till further orders.

Mumbai would continue to follow the same restrictions (level three), despite its low positivity and bed occupancy rate, so as to avoid any spurt in Covid-19 cases. The state on Sunday reported 9,974 Covid-19 cases, including 739 in Mumbai, taking the tally to 6,036,821, while the toll stands at 121,286.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate described the rolling back of relaxations as a preventive step. “We are at the descending stage of the second wave and hence do not want to take any chances. Both the Central government and the World Health Organisation have advised us to take preventive steps in view of the mutation and we are adhering to them,” he added. This means that in places such as Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, where malls had opened and shops were allowed to function during regular timings, will have to adhere to the 4pm limit.