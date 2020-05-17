Maha sees record 2,347 new cases in a day, tally at 33,053

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:48 IST

In a first, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded over 2,000 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 33,053. The worst affected Indian city, Mumbai, too registered its highest single-day jump in cases with 1,595 new patients, bringing its count to 20,150.

On the day, the state suffered 63 deaths (38 in Mumbai, nine in Pune, six in Aurangabad, three each in Solapur city and Raigad, and one each in Thane rural, Panvel, Latur and Amravati). The total death count in the state as of Sunday was 1198.

Hours before the Centre announced it on Sunday evening, the Maharashtra government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31. The state government is expected to soon issue its own notification, extending relaxations for commercial and industrial activities and bringing clarity on the delineation of the infection zones (red, orange and green).

“Although the state government cannot dilute the restrictions imposed by the Centre, it has been given powers to prepare buffer/micro zones. This may increase the number of containment zones, but actual area will decrease, leaving room for activities in the remaining area. Also, the state had not relaxed some restrictions, even though the Centre had allowed it, in the last notification. For instance, the relaxations to allow more employees in government and private offices, or operating non-essential shops in a staggered manner even in red zones, were not implemented in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik. The state can now go ahead with the opening of few more shops and increasing attendance in offices,” said a senior government official.

In the last two days the state government had allowed manufacturers of umbrellas, raincoats and plastic sheets to operate their units and retailers to sell them. Similarly, the government has allowed employees of regional transport offices and sub-registrars to be at their workplaces, so at to ensure registration of vehicles and flats.

“The notification issued on Sunday by the Centre will help us restructure containment zones by shrinking them. Commercial and other activities outside containment zones would thus be allowed. At the same time, lockdown restrictions in containment zones will have to be followed strictly,” said public works department minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. He said that the nod for public transport between states may come as a respite for migrant workers.

The state has 1,688 containment zones. In Mumbai, the municipal corporation has broken the zones into smaller ones for better monitoring.

The number of tests conducted in the state touched 273,239 on Sunday, with a 20.48% positivity. The state’s mortality rate has dropped to 3.70% against national rate of 3.16%, while the doubling rate in Maharashtra is little more than 10 days.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that owing to the change in discharge policy by the Centre, the recovery rate among the patients in the state has improved. “Of the 7,688 patients who have been discharged after recovery so far, 50% or 3,700 are in the past one week,” he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had demanded that the Centre allows operations of suburban trains in Mumbai, but only for essential services. The Central notification is, however, silent on the demand.