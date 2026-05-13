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Maha: Structures razed at properties linked to AIMIM leader who ‘harboured’ TCS case accused Nida Khan

Nida Khan was arrested in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7, with police claiming that AIMIM leader Matin Patel provided her shelter.

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:17 am IST
PTI |
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The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished alleged illegal constructions at the residence and other properties of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, booked for harbouring Nashik TCS accused Nida Khan, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out bulldozer action against the property of the accused in the Holi clash case at JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar, in East Delhi, on Sunday. (ANI)

Khan was arrested in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7, with police claiming that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Patel provided her shelter.

On May 9, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Patel over alleged illegal constructions in the city's Naregaon area, seeking a clarification from him within 72 hours. If no reply is received from Patel, the corporation has the authority to decide the property's fate, the notice said.

Alsr Read: Sambhajinagar AIMIM corporator booked for sheltering Nida Khan

Patel later moved the court seeking a stay in the matter, but it was not granted.

On Wednesday morning, the civic body personnel demolished illegal constructions at Patel's house, office and some shops under police security, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar told PTI.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports six heat stroke deaths, 236 cases since March 1

Nida Khan is accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a Nashik unit of TCS.

Patel has been named as an accused in the case for providing refuge to Khan.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

 
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Home / India News / Maha: Structures razed at properties linked to AIMIM leader who ‘harboured’ TCS case accused Nida Khan
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