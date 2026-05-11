Maharashtra reports six heat stroke deaths, 236 cases since March 1

Mumbai: At least 236 cases of heat stroke were reported from across Maharashtra between March 1 and May 9 this year, alongside six cases of death due to suspected heat stroke, data from the state government shows. Girls protect themselves from the afternoon heat in Mumbai on Sunday. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

Among districts, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest number of cases at 86 patients, while residents of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also reported symptoms associated with extreme heat, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, vomiting and headache, officials from the public health department said.

The state government has been monitoring and compiling district-wise data on heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses since 2019, under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

Officials said prolonged heatwave conditions since April have led to a sharp spike in patients suffering from heat-related ailments. Several districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra recorded temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius during this period.

“Of the six deaths due to suspected heat stroke reported till May 9, only one from Latur has been confirmed while the remaining five are under review ,” said a health department official.

As per procedure, a committee of medical officers at the district level review clinical papers of the deceased and formally confirm or reject heat stroke as the cause of death, the officer said. Among the five deaths under review, two are from Ahilya Nagar, while the rest are from Akola, Latur and Solapur.

Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated and take precautions during peak afternoon hours.