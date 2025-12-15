Maha transport minister calls urgent meet over alleged molestation of woman passenger by bike-taxi rider

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called an urgent meeting of the Motor Transport Department on Wednesday following an alleged molestation of a female passenger by a driver of an app-based bike taxi service in Kalyan. Nagpur: Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik speaks to the media during the Winter session of the state Assembly, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_09_2025_000143B)(PTI)

The meeting, scheduled for 10.30 am on Wednesday in Sarnaik’s chamber at Mantralaya, will be attended by senior officials and is expected to focus on the legal status of app-based bike taxi services, compliance with transport regulations, and passenger safety concerns, ANI news agency reported.

The meeting has been called in connection with an incident where a woman was allegedly molested by a 19-year old Rapido bike rider. The rider also allegedly attempted to rob her with a knife.

Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have arrested a 19-year-old Rapido bike rider for allegedly molesting a woman passenger and attempting to rob her by threatening her with a knife on Saturday evening, an earlier HT report said.

The accused, identified as Siddhesh Pardeshi, a resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan, was apprehended by local residents and handed over to the police following the incident.

Police said the woman had booked a Rapido two-wheeler ride around 7pm from Sampada Hospital in Kalyan West to her gym near Kalyan railway station. The booking was accepted by Pardeshi, who arrived at the pick-up point on a Suzuki Access scooter (MH04 MM 3365).

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government announced plans to roll out its own app-based transport service as part of an initiative aimed at generating employment for the youth.

This proposed government-run platform will include app-based autorickshaws, taxis and e-bikes, ending the sector’s exclusive reliance on private operators.

The app is likely to be named Jai Maharashtra, Maha-Ride, Maha-Yatri or Maha-Go, Sarnaik said, adding that the final launch will take place after receiving approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Sarnaik further stated, "To develop the app, discussions are underway with the Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology and MITRA, along with private firms. The app will include all necessary provisions to maintain transparency and will be developed soon."

Enforcement against unauthorised bike taxi

In the meantime, enforcement action against unauthorised bike taxi services has intensified.

Mumbai’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) recently carried out a joint crackdown through 20 teams across Mumbai and adjoining regions, including Thane, Vasai, Vashi and Panvel.

"Against this backdrop, special teams of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. During the operation, action was taken against a total of 123 vehicles engaged in illegal transport activities, out of which 78 bike taxis were seized," the RTO said in an official statement.

"Additionally, criminal cases have been registered against the concerned drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway against the operators of these unauthorised apps as well," it added.