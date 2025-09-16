Transport minister Sarnaik warns strict action against negligent MSRTC officials

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has vowed strict action against officials at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who fail to discharge their duties. During a surprise inspection at Pune’s Swargate bus station on Monday, Sarnaik emphasised that the practice of reinstating suspended officials to the same posts, which he called a cover-up, will no longer be tolerated. During his visit, the transport minister inspected passenger waiting halls, restrooms, and driver-conductor rest houses at the Swargate depot. (HT)

Referring to the alleged rape incident at Swargate bus station in February 2025, Sarnaik said, “The state was deeply shaken at the time, leading to the suspension of senior depot managers, junior depot managers, and two assistant traffic inspectors. Departmental inquiries were ordered, and assurances were given in the state legislature that guilty officials would face strict consequences. However, instead of transferring them elsewhere during the inquiry process, as rules mandate, the regional manager reinstated them at Swargate itself.”

“This action sent the wrong message to society that guilty officials are being protected. It also amounted to a breach of the assurances I had given in the legislature. Such serious lapses cannot be ignored. Therefore, a show-cause notice will be issued to the concerned regional manager, and the officers and supervisors reinstated at Swargate after suspension will now be immediately transferred to other locations,” Sarnaik said.

During his visit, the transport minister inspected passenger waiting halls, restrooms, and driver-conductor rest houses at the Swargate depot. He also interacted with passengers and employees, listened to their grievances and suggestions, and instructed officials to take immediate corrective measures to improve facilities.