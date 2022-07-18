Maha tussle: SC to take up another plea by Thackeray group on disqualification of MLAs

With the Supreme Court expected to take up pleas on Maharashtra political crisis on July 20, MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the disqualification proceedings initiated against them under the constitutional scheme. They have sought the hearing alongside other pending pleas on July 20. A three-judge bench, led by CJI NV Ramana, which will be taking up the other pleas has agreed to hear the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, will hear as many as five pending pleas on the political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The rebellion by the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, forced Thackeray to resign as the chief minister on June 29. A day later, Shinde took an oath as chief minister with the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Both the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the faction led by Shinde have moved the top court over the disqualification of MLAs.

The fresh sixth plea was mentioned before the bench by senior advocate Devdatt Kamat.

"Maharashtra matters are listed on Wednesday. I request for tagging the same along with them,” Kamat said. The CJI said, "Okay, tag it with them.”

Last Monday, the Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra Assembly speaker to not take any decision on disqualifying Shiv Sena MLAs. On July 3, Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was elected as the speaker of the Assembly after polling 164 votes and defeating Thackeray-led Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON