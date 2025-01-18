Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Prohibitory orders in effect in Prayagraj till February 28
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The grand Mahakumbh Mela, which is celebrated once every 144 years at the completion of 12 'Purna' Kumbh melas, kickstarted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13, with over 7 crore devotees having taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday. The mela will conclude with Maha Shivaratri on February 26. The key dates for the next 'Shahi Snan' are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri)....Read More
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 | Key Points
- Within six days of the Mahakumbh Mela, more than seven crore devotees, Kalpavasis and revered seers have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, officials said on Friday.
- The Uttar Pradesh government has estimated that more than 45 crore people will attend the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, posing a major challenge of crowd management for the police.
- The Additional Commissioner of Police (Prayagraj) announced that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will remain in effect in the city till February 28. The decision has been taken as a precautionary move to prevent any untoward situation during this time.
- Foreign devotees, meanwhile, were seen expressing the fervour of Mahakumbh Mela. They described it as an "amazing and fantastic experience", stressing that "devotion and tradition in this land is very strong".
- Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal announced that special arrangements are being made to manage the scores of devotees visiting the Ram temple in the city after the Mahakumbh celebrations. He said that the influx was only expected to increase, expecting large crowds after the 'Shahi snan' of January 29 (Mauni Amavasya).
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Sadhguru meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev made a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and met him at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday.
He also appreciated the UP government's quality and scale of arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela, saying that "a massive event like this is so well organized and meticulously conducted truly deserves appreciation".
Sadhguru also met saints at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Send officers to Prayagraj to study crowd management, says UP CM
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wrote to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National police academy, asking it to send police officers to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj "to study crowd management and other varied aspects" of their duties.
"The one thing that has stood out this time is police behaviour. We deployed young police officers for Maha Kumbh duty after training them. We have also written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to send young officers here to study crowd management and other varied aspects associated with a mega arrangement of this kind," Adityanath told reporters.
"Where else would they (young officers) get an opportunity of this nature to study so much, learn so much directly on the spot?" he asked.
The CM said that most leading global institutions are currently conducting research studies on the various aspects of the Mahakumbh.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Bathing in Ganges 'most sacred', says Punjab Governor
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday spoke about the massive footfall at the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela and said, "There is something special about our land. Perhaps there is no such place in the world where crores of people reach without being invited... This is a place of faith and I believe that ever since man has settled on the earth and the Ganges has started flowing in our country, bathing in it is considered the most sacred and holy," news agency ANI quoted him.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Arrangements being made to manage Ram temple crowd, says police
Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal on Friday said that special arrangements are being made to manage the large number of devotees visiting the Ram temple after the Mahakumbh celebrations.
Dayal noted that the influx was only expected to increase, with massive crowds expected after the 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Kailash Kher, Hariharan to perform at Mela in coming days
Singer Shankar Mahadevan enthralled devotees to his soulful renditions in Prayagraj on Thursday. The music performance was part of the 'Sanskriti ka Sangam' program organized by the Department of Culture at Mahakumbh.
In the coming days, singers Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, and others are all scheduled to perform at the festival, a news agency ANI report said.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Prohibitory orders in effect in Prayagraj till Feb 28
Owing to the several festivities, competitive exams that are going to take place in the coming days and the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in addition, UP has decided to impose prohibitory orders on Prayagraj till February 28.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj announced that prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will be in place in the city.
"In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In view of the said festivals, there is an urgent need to maintain peace," the ACP's statement read.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Over 45 crore devotees will attend Mela, estimates UP govt
As more than seven crore devotees have already taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam within 6 days of the Mahakumbh Mela, the UP government has estimated that more than 45 crore will attend the event this year.
With such a massive influx of devotees, the security of the crowd is a major challenge for the Maha Kumbh Police, an official statement said.
However, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), set up in the fair area, is proving to be a boon in managing the crowd. It not only helps control the huge influx of devotees, but also plays a key role in various types of surveillance, the statement added.