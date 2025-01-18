Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Prohibitory orders in effect in Prayagraj till February 28

Jan 18, 2025 6:34 AM IST

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev made a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and met him at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday.

He also appreciated the UP government's quality and scale of arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela, saying that "a massive event like this is so well organized and meticulously conducted truly deserves appreciation".

Sadhguru also met saints at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday.