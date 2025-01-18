Elon Musk received invitation to Mahakumbh Mela? Amish Tripathi reveals in X post after meeting world’s richest man

Former diplomat and author Amish Tripathi, known for his fictional books on Indian mythology and mythological characters, recently met Elon Musk at SpaceX. He was part of a delegation of prominent Indians in an event led by the UK-headquartered policy and events platform India Global Forum (IGF). Elon Musk with a delegation of prominent Indians who visited SpaceX. (X/@authoramish)

After the meeting, Tripathi shared an X post along with a photo. “An invigorating hour spent with none other than Elon Musk, in an exclusive event organised by Manoj Ladwa. We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!” the author wrote. Manoj Ladwa is the founder and chairman of the India Global Forum.

The photo Tripathi shared shows Elon Musk posing with the Indian delegation, including Ritesh Agarwal, Aryaman Birla, Jay Kotak, and others.

What did social media say?

“That’s amazing,” posted an X user. Another added, “How beautiful is this Amish ji. I hope these kinds of events happen more often.” A third expressed, “One of the best things I have seen on my feed in recent days!” A fourth wrote, “Fantastic!!! Looks like it was a great thought provoking event!”

Reportedly, during the moderated discussion, Musk “emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration between the United States and India,” especially in technology and space explorations.

“Things are trending positive. I’m certainly in favour of lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between the US and India,” Musk said during the event, quoted PTI. Reportedly, he described India as “one of the ancient civilisations and a very great and very complex one”.