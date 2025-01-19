Mahakumbh headcount has scientific basis, 10 crore expected on Mauni Amavasya: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the footfall figures for the ongoing Mahakumbh are scientifically accurate and the data is derived from advanced technology, with 3,700 cameras deployed for daily headcounts. National Police Academy requested to send trainee IPS officers to Mahakumbh for field training in crowd management.(PTI)

“The footfall data given by the government is not based on any hypothesis but backed by scientific analysis of daily headcounts through 3700 cameras installed in the mela area that has been expanded significantly this time to accommodate the crowd,” he observed during an event here on Saturday evening.

As per the government claims, 7.72 crore (77.2 million) people have visited Mahakumbh since January 13. The chief minister said the crowd will be twice or thrice bigger on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami than it was on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

“The Mauni Amavasya Shahi Snan on January 29 is expected to witness 10 crore (100 million) people to take the holy dip at the Sangam,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav termed the government data of the crowd reaching Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh “fake”, evoking a sharp reaction from the state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, alleging that Yadav was hurting the faith of seven crore people who took a holy dip at the Sangam.

According to officials, the use of artificial intelligence in analysing video footage has significantly enhanced accuracy, dispelling doubts about exaggerated claims.

“The figures are not assumptions; they are backed by modern technology and rigorous monitoring,” said a senior official in charge of the Mahakumbh arrangements.

To manage the unprecedented crowds and ensure safety, the government has also deployed young police officers. This initiative is not only aimed at improving crowd control but also at providing hands-on training to young personnel in dealing with large gatherings.

“The Kumbh offers a unique opportunity for young officers to learn practical crowd management skills, given the diversity and scale of the event,” Adityanath said at the same event.

The Mahakumbh, which has seen participation from people of all age groups and social strata, has recorded a notable increase in devotees from southern India this time. Officials believe targeted awareness campaigns, improved connectivity and better amenities and arrangements have contributed to this trend.

In a further effort to bolster crowd management, the government has written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, requesting trainee IPS officers to be sent to the Mahakumbh for field training.

“We have written to the Hyderabad Police Academy, asking its administration to send the young IPS trainees to Kumbh to take a lesson in the vast crowd management,” the chief minister disclosed.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, along with a battery of officials, is expected to visit Prayagraj on Sunday to oversee and assess the arrangements at the Mahakumbh.