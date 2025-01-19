Uttar Pradesh council of ministers to meet at Mahakumbh on January 22

The Uttar Pradesh council of ministers will hold a meeting at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 22. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several of his ministerial colleagues are also likely to take a dip at the Sangam on the occasion. Prayagraj is currently hosting the 45-day Mahakumbh that began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. The U.P. council of ministers has 53 members. Its meeting will be held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Prayagraj Mela Authority in the Mahakumbh area.

However, a prominent government functionary ruled out the possibility of holding a special session of the UP legislature at the Mahakumbh, indicating that “it would be difficult logistically for the combined strength of both the houses of the U.P. legislature (Assembly and Legislative Council) is 500+”.

Ahead of the start of the Mahakumbh, the U.P. tourism minister had indicated the possibility of holding a special session.

The council of ministers’ meeting is expected to focus on development initiatives across the state, according to a senior government official.

Key decisions regarding the infrastructural and developmental needs of Prayagraj, as well as other parts of the state, could be discussed during the meeting, people familiar with the matter said.

The decisions could include expansion of Bundelkhand Expressway by announcing a new link expressway from Chitrakoot to Bara. With this, Bundelkhand Expressway will be connected to Prayagraj through the new expressway.

The proposal for privatisation of power distribution companies could also be taken up at the meeting, people familiar with the matter said. The proposal for the price of sugarcane for the new season will also be decided.

This will be the second such meeting of the state council of ministers in Prayagraj. Adityanath had presided over a previous such meeting in the Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 area. The construction of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj was one of the decisions taken there.

In November 2023, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet had held a meeting in Ayodhya.

A total of 7.72 crore (77.2 million) people took a dip at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh since January 13, as per the data released by the state government till 8pm on Saturday.

The first major bathing festival of the Mahakumbh was on Makar Sankranti on January 14. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya, second Amrit Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami, third Amrit Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivratri).