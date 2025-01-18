Adityanath asks National Police Academy to send officers to Mahakumbh for crowd management study

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government has requested the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNA) in Hyderabad to send officers to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to study crowd management and related duties. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI Photo)

“The one thing that has stood out this time is police behaviour. We deployed young police officers for Mahakumbh duty after training them. We have also written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to send young officers here to study crowd management and other varied aspects associated with a mega arrangement of this kind,” Adityanath told reporters.

“Where else would they (young officers) get an opportunity of this nature to study so much, learn so much directly on the spot?” the chief minister asked.

He also mentioned that several prominent global institutions are conducting studies and research on different aspects of the Mahakumbh, which commenced in Prayagraj on January 13.

“Many top global institutes are studying various aspects of this edition of Mahakumbh-2025,” the chief minister added.

Asked to comment on reports that many top politicians, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, could take a dip at the Mahakumbh, Adityanath said, “Its nice. Everyone should come.”

The chief minister said that Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya have become the state’s new spiritual and tourism landmarks, with the Mahakumbh serving as a major force driving both religious and cultural tourism.

“Anyone visiting the Mahakumbh (Prayagraj) is also visiting Kashi and Ayodhya too and these three have emerged as a new tourism destination circuit in the state,” he said.

Adityanath highlighted the significant improvements made since the 2002 and 2019 editions of the Kumbh, particularly in cleanliness and the conduct of police officers.

The chief minister further emphasised that law enforcement personnel had undergone thorough training to ensure effective management.

“This edition of the Mahakumbh is special not only due to its cleanliness but also due to the positive behaviour of our police forces,” he added.

Adityanath further said that care is being taken to teach children of cleanliness workers doing duty at the Mahakumbh.

“I have asked for books, pullovers and bags for the children of cleanliness workers,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.