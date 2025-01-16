Sonbhadra will grow as green energy hub: U.P. CM

Describing Sonbhadra as the power capital of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the district will be developed as a green energy hub through solar power projects. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Sonbhadra. (Sourced)

He also said the state government was committed to taking Sonbhadra towards overall development. Yogi said the district received investment proposals worth ₹1,97,000 crore in global investors summit that will give employment to 40,000 people.

The CM was speaking at the closing ceremony of MLA Sports’ Mahakumbh in Sonbhadra. While giving away awards, he boosted the confidence of the players. Yogi said events like MLA Khel Mahakumbh, which started on December 25, 2024 and concluded on January 16, 2025, should be encouraged in every district.

“It is the result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision that a medical college is also being run in Sonbhadra,” the CM added. He said innovative products like ‘Son Soap’ are an excellent example of the skill and entrepreneurship of local women.

The CM especially appreciated the participation of senior citizens in the tug of war competition and the excellent performance of girls in Kabaddi. “All the players participating in the competitions will take the sports culture of the state to new heights,” he said. Yogi said so far more than 500 players had been given government jobs in the state.