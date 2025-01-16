Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonbhadra will grow as green energy hub: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 16, 2025 09:52 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath declared Sonbhadra a green energy hub with ₹1,97,000 crore investment, aiming for overall development and job creation.

Describing Sonbhadra as the power capital of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the district will be developed as a green energy hub through solar power projects.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Sonbhadra. (Sourced)
U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Sonbhadra. (Sourced)

He also said the state government was committed to taking Sonbhadra towards overall development. Yogi said the district received investment proposals worth 1,97,000 crore in global investors summit that will give employment to 40,000 people.

The CM was speaking at the closing ceremony of MLA Sports’ Mahakumbh in Sonbhadra. While giving away awards, he boosted the confidence of the players. Yogi said events like MLA Khel Mahakumbh, which started on December 25, 2024 and concluded on January 16, 2025, should be encouraged in every district.

“It is the result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision that a medical college is also being run in Sonbhadra,” the CM added. He said innovative products like ‘Son Soap’ are an excellent example of the skill and entrepreneurship of local women.

The CM especially appreciated the participation of senior citizens in the tug of war competition and the excellent performance of girls in Kabaddi. “All the players participating in the competitions will take the sports culture of the state to new heights,” he said. Yogi said so far more than 500 players had been given government jobs in the state.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On