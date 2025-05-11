Maharashtra: 3 killed, 8 injured in tempo-truck collision in Satara

Pune: At least three people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a truck on the Satara–Lonand route near Salpe village in Maharashtra during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. he victims were part of a group of devotees from Ichalkaranji, travelling to Ujjain on a pilgrimage when their vehicle collided with the truck. (Representational image)

The accident occurred around midnight, and preliminary investigations suggest the truck was speeding, said inspector Sushil Bhosale of Satara police station. “An FIR is being registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause,” he added.

The victims were part of a group of devotees from Ichalkaranji, travelling to Ujjain on a pilgrimage when their vehicle collided with the truck.

Police said Salman Imtiaz Sayyad (24), the bus driver, and Rajani Sanjay Dugale (48), a resident of Wadgaon in Hatkanangale taluka, died at the scene, while a woman who was critically injured died during treatment at Satara Civil Hospital. The remaining injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the same facility.

Also Read: Two hotel workers killed in crash with stationary tempo on Western Express Highway

“The tempo traveller, bearing registration number MH 04 CP 2452, belongs to a private operator in Ichalkaranji. Carrying mostly women pilgrims, it had departed from Vathar bus stand and was descending the Salpe Ghat when it collided with a truck (MH 42 BF 7784) coming from the opposite direction,” an officer said.

The impact of the collision left the tempo traveller badly mangled, trapping several passengers inside. Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured before emergency services arrived.

“All injured passengers were shifted to Satara Civil Hospital, and medical teams are attending to them. Local police are overseeing relief operations and ensuring completion of legal formalities,” Bhosale said.