MUMBAI: Two young hotel management professionals lost their lives early Friday morning after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary tempo on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Vile Parle. The tempo driver, who had reportedly failed to take safety precautions while changing a flat tyre, is currently absconding. Two hotel workers killed in crash with stationary tempo on Western Express Highway

The victims, Chirag Nair, 20, from Andheri West and Tushar Khandagale, 25, from Andheri East, worked as kitchen helpers at a hotel in Bandra West. After finishing their shift at around 4 am, they were riding home when the accident occurred at approximately 4.30 am near the Ramnagar Subway.

According to the Vile Parle police, the tempo had stopped on the roadside due to a flat tyre but lacked basic safety measures. “The driver had neither set up barricades nor turned on the hazard lights. The road was dark, and the riders failed to notice the vehicle in time,” said a police officer.

Chirag, who was riding the motorcycle, and Tushar, who was riding pillion, both suffered severe head injuries after being flung off the bike upon impact. Passersby alerted the police, and both victims were rushed to Cooper Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered against the tempo driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Police officials said they launched a manhunt to trace the driver who fled the scene after the crash.