Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

4 killed as driver loses control, car hits divider on expressway in Maharashtra

PTI |
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Members of a family in Nagpur were returning in a car after attending a function in Pune. The driver lost control, and the vehicle crashed into the divider. 

Four persons, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Washim district, an official said on Friday.

While on the highway, the driver felt sleepy and briefly stopped the car to answer nature's call.(Representative image)
While on the highway, the driver felt sleepy and briefly stopped the car to answer nature's call.(Representative image)

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday between Wanoja and Karanja on the high-speed carriageway, he said.

Five members of a family from Umred in Nagpur district were returning in a car after attending a function in Pune. Near channel number 215, the driver of the car lost control of the wheel, and the vehicle crashed into the divider, said the official from the Mangrulpir police station.

Of the car occupants, Madhuri Jaiswal and Vaidehi Jaiswal died on the spot, while Sangeeta and Radheshyam Jaiswal succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the official said.

The person driving the car suffered injuries and is being treated in a hospital in Washim, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 4 killed as driver loses control, car hits divider on expressway in Maharashtra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On