Maharashtra and 3 others see further spike in Covid-19 cases, more states above 1,000-mark

Updated: May 22, 2020 10:25 IST

India once again saw the number of Covid-19 cases increasing by a large number on Friday. In fact, the increase of 6,088 Covid-19 cases was the highest ever for India in 24 hours since the time the pandemic broke out.

Nearly one-third number of this grim milestone is contributed by Maharashtra, the country’s worst-affected state. As per the Union Health Ministry dashboard, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 41,642. Apart from achieving this grim milestone, Maharashtra also has the highest number of fatalities in the country - 1454.

The second worst-hit state in India by the Covid-19 pandemic is Tamil Nadu. However, the number of Covid-19 cases is one-third than table topper Maharashtra. According to the health ministry, Tamil Nadu has registered 13,967 Covid-19 positive cases and 94 deaths. So far, 6,282 people have been cured/discharged in the state.

The next in the tally is Gujarat which has nearly 13,000 cases of Covid-19. According to health ministry, Gujarat has 12,905 Covid-19 positive cases and 773 fatalities. As many as 5,488 people have been cured/discharged.

National capital Delhi, which is at number four in the list, recorded another big spike in new cases (571) of the coronavirus disease, taking the total number of cases in the city to 11,659. With over 500 new cases each day, Delhi has been recording the highest single-day spike for the last three days. The national capital also added 18 deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the city-state’s toll to 194.

Apart from these Big 4, there are other states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where Covid-19 cases have emerged in a large number. In Rajasthan, the number of Covid-19 cases is 6,627. So far, 151 people have died and 3,485 have been cured/discharged. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 5,981 cases of Covid-19, and 270 fatalities. As many as 2,840 people have been cured/discharged. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 5,515 cases of Covid-19 and 138 deaths. The number of people cured or discharged in the state are 3,204.

The neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana have seen 2,028 and 1,031 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 39 people have died due to the disease in Punjab, 15 have lost their lives in Haryana. The number of cured/discharged patients in Punjab is 1,819 and in Haryana it’s 681.

The states with more than 2,500 cases of Covid-19 are West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh has recorded 2,647 cases of the coronavirus disease and 53 deaths. There are 1,709 patients who have been cured/discharged. In West Bengal, tje number of Covid-19 cases are 3,197 and 259 deaths. The number of cured/discharged patients is 1,193.

As many as 1,699 people have been infected from coronavirus in Telangana till date. One thousand and thirty five people have made a recovery from the virus while 45 people have died from Covid-19.

Here is a look at the Covid-19 situation in other states:

Bihar has reported 1,982 cases of coronavirus till date. Eleven people have died while 593 patients have recovered.

In Karnataka, there are 1,605 Covid-19 cases. As many as 571 people have been cured and discharged while 41 patients have died.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1,449. Twenty people have died from the infection while 684 have been were cured.

Odisha has 1,103 Covid-19 positive patients, 393 have recovered while seven people have died.

Kerala reported 690 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Four people have died due to coronavirus in the state while 510 people have successfully recovered.

Jharkhand has 290 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 129 have recovered.

Over 200 people (217) have contracted the Covid-19 disease here. While 139 have recovered, three have died.

Covid-19 cases in Tripura have been on a rise as the cases rise to 173 in the state. One hundred and forty eight patients have recovered from coronavirus here.

The North-Eastern state of Assam has reported 203 Covid-19 cases. Four people have died due to coronavirus here while 54 people have recovered.

One hundred and forty six people have been infected by coronavirus Uttarakhand till date. Fifty four patients have recovered from the infection, while one has died.

One hundred and twenty eight people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh. The number of Covid-19 recoveries in the state has risen 59 while no death has been reported.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 152 Covid-19 cases. Three patients have died and 59 have recovered.

The coronavirus cases in Goa have gone up to 52 in Goa. As many as seven people have recovered from the deadly contagion here.

The union territory of Ladakh has witnessed 44 cases of coronavirus of which 43 people have recovered.

All 33 coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered. No deaths have been reported here.

Manipur has recorded 25 coronavirus cases, two patients have recovered.

Twenty cases of coronavirus have been reported in Puducherry. Ten have recovered, and no deaths have been reported.

Meghalaya has reported 14 cases and one Covid-19 death so far, 12 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.