Maharashtra BJP lawmaker arrested for assaulting cop; released hours later

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Maharashtra and four others were arrested by Sikar’s Kotwali police in Rajasthan for assaulting traffic cops on Saturday.

MLA Kirti Kumar Bhangdiya and his aides were booked under section 151 of CrPC (distorting peace) and subsequently released on bail after five hours.

The MLA from Maharashtra’s Chimur constituency and his family members were on their way to Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu in a bus. The bus driver entered the wrong lane near SK college, said police.

“Our head constable Girdahri Singh had stopped the bus as it was in the wrong lane. Singh slapped a challan of ₹500 and seized the licence of the driver. At this point, Bhangdiya and the others started arguing with the head constable,” said Virendra Sharma, circle officer, Sikar city.

Sharma added that the head constable was allegedly threatened by the MLA and a scuffle broke out between the head constable and MLA’s associates.

“As soon as we came to know about the scuffle, a team was rushed to the spot. Later, both MLA, his colleagues and the constable were taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after primary treatment,” said Sharma.

MLA Bhangdiya was unavailable for his reaction.