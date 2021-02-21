Maharashtra BJP lawmaker arrested for assaulting cop; released hours later
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Maharashtra and four others were arrested by Sikar’s Kotwali police in Rajasthan for assaulting traffic cops on Saturday.
MLA Kirti Kumar Bhangdiya and his aides were booked under section 151 of CrPC (distorting peace) and subsequently released on bail after five hours.
The MLA from Maharashtra’s Chimur constituency and his family members were on their way to Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu in a bus. The bus driver entered the wrong lane near SK college, said police.
“Our head constable Girdahri Singh had stopped the bus as it was in the wrong lane. Singh slapped a challan of ₹500 and seized the licence of the driver. At this point, Bhangdiya and the others started arguing with the head constable,” said Virendra Sharma, circle officer, Sikar city.
Sharma added that the head constable was allegedly threatened by the MLA and a scuffle broke out between the head constable and MLA’s associates.
“As soon as we came to know about the scuffle, a team was rushed to the spot. Later, both MLA, his colleagues and the constable were taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after primary treatment,” said Sharma.
MLA Bhangdiya was unavailable for his reaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi writes 3-page letter to PM Modi on fuel prices. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress protests fuel price hike in Assam, leaders march to petrol depots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who was finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role model? She answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly
- The disgruntled MLAs said their adjournment motions were not being taken up and alleged that they did not have the backing of the leader of opposition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi appears to be taking on challenges of post-Covid era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price rise: Have urged OPEC countries, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govts elected to ease burden of people': Sonia Gandhi to PM on fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP lawmaker arrested for assaulting cop; released hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Amaravati district to be under 1-week lockdown starting Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation in J-K is BJP’s exercise to divide communities, says Mehbooba Mufti
- The delimitation commission for the union territory was formed by the Centre on March 6 last year, just six months after Jammu and Kashmir' special status was revoked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response
- India’s response to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh was also discussed at the meeting of BJP national officer bearers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox