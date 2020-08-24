e-paper
15 rescued, over 60 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra's Raigad district

15 rescued, over 60 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

While three NDRF teams from Pune have been dispatched for Mahad, the local administration has already started evacuation work .

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Several people are feared trapped under the debri of multi-storey building.
Several people are feared trapped under the debri of multi-storey building.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A five-storey building collapsed in Maharahstra’s Raigad district on Monday with over 60 to 70 people feared to be trapped under the debris, officials said. The incident took place in Mahad city of Raigad district.

The building, according to local residents, collapsed at around 6 pm. While three NDRF teams from Pune have been dispatched for Mahad, the local administration has already started evacuation work . So far, 15 people have been rescued from the debris.

The multi-storey building, which was 10 years old, housed 40 apartments. A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors of the building collapsed, according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector.

“Initially the top three floors of the building collapsed when some people came out. We have been able to bring out 15 persons. The injured have been sent to government hospital,” Choudhari said on a phone call.

