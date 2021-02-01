Maharashtra: Building collapses in Thane, several feared trapped

At least, four people are feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in a commercial complex in Thane district, Maharashtra on Monday. The single-storey building collapsed at around 10:30 am. It is situated in Harihar compound at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi.

Teams of Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials are at the spot and carrying out the rescue and relief work. The officials have also sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

In September last year, thirty-eight people had lost their lives after the Jilani building collapsed in Bhiwandi.