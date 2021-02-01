Maharashtra: Building collapses in Thane, several feared trapped
At least, four people are feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in a commercial complex in Thane district, Maharashtra on Monday. The single-storey building collapsed at around 10:30 am. It is situated in Harihar compound at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi.
Teams of Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials are at the spot and carrying out the rescue and relief work. The officials have also sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
More details regarding the incident are awaited.
In September last year, thirty-eight people had lost their lives after the Jilani building collapsed in Bhiwandi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, huge cache of arms recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Building collapses in Thane, several feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: FM announces production linked incentive schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitting at your door: Ex-ally scoffs at PM's phone call away offer to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers Protest: DMRC closes gates of Tikri Border, other metro stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991; mercury at -8.8°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old's throat slit for resisting rape in Odisha, 2 arrested: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 dead after truck collides with another in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got threat calls for accepting PM’s invite, alleges TMC MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expresses concern over coup in Myanmar, says democracy must be upheld
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar girl to visit 15 domestic tourist spots after PM's praise in Mann ki Baat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expresses deep concern over military coup in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 11,427, recoveries surpass 10.43 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain over northwest India this week
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox