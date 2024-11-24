Maharashtra: These 2 candidates are in running for chief minister's post

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing over 230 of the state’s 288 seats. The outcome has set the stage for a high-stakes contest over who will take the chief minister’s chair—incumbent CM Eknath Shinde or BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI)

Mahayuti sweeps elections

The Mahayuti, an alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), decimated the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which managed just 46 seats.

Within the Mahayuti bloc, the BJP emerged as the largest party, leading in 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (57) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction (41). In contrast, the MVA’s Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) were leading in 20 seats each, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) was ahead in 16 constituencies.

Fadnavis or Shinde? BJP pushes for leadership role

The focus now shifts to the leadership question, with Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister and former CM, and Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister, emerging as the main contenders.

Senior BJP leaders, including Chandrakant Patil, have openly backed Fadnavis. “Our central parliamentary board would decide who the CM would be. However, if asked, we would unanimously say that Devendra Fadnavis should be the chief minister,” he said.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar also weighed in, arguing that the party with the most seats should lead the government. “Given the BJP’s performance, Fadnavis is the rightful candidate,” he added.

However, the Shinde camp is expected to stake his claim, citing his leadership over the past year. Supporters argue that Eknath Shinde played a pivotal role in ensuring alliance stability and mobilising grassroots support for the Mahayuti.

Final decision rests with BJP leadership

The final decision on Maharashtra’s next chief minister is expected after consultations within the BJP’s central parliamentary board. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the outcome could be influenced by the party’s performance and alliance dynamics.

MVA routed amid Mahayuti surge

The opposition MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT), suffered a significant setback. Key constituencies across urban and rural Maharashtra slipped away, underscoring the Mahayuti’s dominance.