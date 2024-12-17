Menu Explore
Maharashtra Congress chief Patole offers to resign after assembly poll defeat

PTI |
Dec 17, 2024 02:03 PM IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has expressed his willingness to resign, leaving the decision to the party high command

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that he has expressed his willingness to resign from the post, and now the party high command will decide on it.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole addresses a press conference at Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai(PTI)
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole addresses a press conference at Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai(PTI)

Talking to reporters on Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole said the Congress's group leader in the state legislature will be chosen today.

Following the party's worst-ever defeat in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, party sources had earlier claimed that the senior Congress leader had requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post. Patole, however, had clarified last week that he had not tendered resignation and rumours were being spread.

Patole said the Congress's Maharashtra in-charge will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening, and the party's group leader in the state legislature will be elected.

He said discussions about the state chief's post would also take place.

Queried whether he has tendered his resignation from the state chief's post, Patole said, "I have expressed my willingness. The party high command will decide on the same."

In the recently held assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti registered a resounding victory and retained power in the state, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a drubbing, winning 46 seats, of which Congress managed just 16 seats.

