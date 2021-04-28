Maharashtra Covid cases rise again; 895 deaths in a day

After a significant drop in daily Covid-19 cases (48,700) on Monday, the daily caseload went up again to 66,358 on Tuesday, although authorities said the state has reached its peak and a downward trend is expected soon. The state, however, reported its highest single-day spike in fatalities with 895 deaths which took the toll to 66,179. The state Cabinet is likely to take a decision on extending the existing lockdown, which is till May 1. The state has also sought an expression of interest from global supplies for oxygen, Remdesivir and oxygen concentrators.

Mumbai continued to see a drop in cases for a second day in a row, logging 3,999 cases, although the testing was also lower at a little over 30,000. The city has seen the dip over the last two days, after clocking more than 5,000 cases daily for over a month since March 24, when it reported 5,190 cases. The city’s case tally stands at 635,483 and toll at 12,920.

“The drop in state’s cases on Monday was a ‘weekend effect’, as the number of cases and their reporting goes down on weekends. They went up on Tuesday, but have not crossed the average mark of daily caseload, which has been hovering around 66,000. We can easily say the Covid-19 case trend has stabilised,” a health department official said.