Maharashtra Day traffic advisory: These roads to closed in Mumbai for parade on May 1

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day, marking the creation of the state of the state in 1960. The Mumbai Traffic Police has released an advisory in view of the Maharashtra Day Parade that will be organised at Shivaji Park of Dadar. Maharashtra traffic police released the traffic advisory via their X account.(Representative Image)

The traffic advisory has been released to ensure the smooth functioning of the parade programme and to manage the flow of traffic on the adjoining roads of Shivaji Park Ground from 6 am to 12 pm.

Issued by the Mumbai traffic police, the advisory lists the roads that will remain closed, along with roads restricted to one-way vehicles. It also mentions roads that will not allow parking.

Roads that will remain closed

Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North will remain closed to all vehicles.

SK Bole Road will be one-way from Siddhivanayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction, and entry will be restricted from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank junction on Swatantraveer Savarkar Road.

Since the entry for vehicles will be restricted from Yes Bank to Siddhivinayak Junction thus vehicles wanting to go to South Mumbai shall take a left turn at Yes Bank junction and proceed to Pandurang Naik road.

No parking on these roads

Roads that will restrict parking include:

Keluskar Road South and North

Pandurang Naik Road

NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden

Local and other citizen without a car pass should park their vehicles at the Kohinoor Parking.

Instructions for invitees

Further, the traffic advisory mentions some significant instructions for invitees:

Invitees coming from South and Central Mumbai are advised to take the Tilak flyover bridge to Shivaji Park, while Invitees coming from Route South Mumbai should go through Dr. Annie Besant Road. Meanwhile, 3 routes have been suggested for invitees coming from the Western Suburbs through the Mahim Old Cadel Road.

Maharashtra Day marks the day Bombay state was divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra in 1960.