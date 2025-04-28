Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra Day traffic advisory: These roads to closed in Mumbai for parade on May 1

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 05:42 PM IST

The Maharashtra Day parade will begin from Shivaji Park ground through Gate No 5 on May 1.

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day, marking the creation of the state of the state in 1960. The Mumbai Traffic Police has released an advisory in view of the Maharashtra Day Parade that will be organised at Shivaji Park of Dadar.

Maharashtra traffic police released the traffic advisory via their X account.(Representative Image)
Maharashtra traffic police released the traffic advisory via their X account.(Representative Image)

The traffic advisory has been released to ensure the smooth functioning of the parade programme and to manage the flow of traffic on the adjoining roads of Shivaji Park Ground from 6 am to 12 pm.

Issued by the Mumbai traffic police, the advisory lists the roads that will remain closed, along with roads restricted to one-way vehicles. It also mentions roads that will not allow parking.

Roads that will remain closed

Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North will remain closed to all vehicles.

SK Bole Road will be one-way from Siddhivanayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction, and entry will be restricted from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank junction on Swatantraveer Savarkar Road.

Since the entry for vehicles will be restricted from Yes Bank to Siddhivinayak Junction thus vehicles wanting to go to South Mumbai shall take a left turn at Yes Bank junction and proceed to Pandurang Naik road.

No parking on these roads

Roads that will restrict parking include:

Keluskar Road South and North

Pandurang Naik Road

NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden

Local and other citizen without a car pass should park their vehicles at the Kohinoor Parking.

Instructions for invitees

Further, the traffic advisory mentions some significant instructions for invitees:

Invitees coming from South and Central Mumbai are advised to take the Tilak flyover bridge to Shivaji Park, while Invitees coming from Route South Mumbai should go through Dr. Annie Besant Road. Meanwhile, 3 routes have been suggested for invitees coming from the Western Suburbs through the Mahim Old Cadel Road.

Maharashtra Day marks the day Bombay state was divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra in 1960.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra Day traffic advisory: These roads to closed in Mumbai for parade on May 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On