Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:48 IST

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported.

Pawar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, ANI quoted his office as saying.

The news comes days after former Maharashtra chief ministr and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for the disease.

Fadnavis on Saturday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader was admitted to a government-run hospital in Mumbai and his condition is stable.

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by Covid-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Covid-19 claimed lives of 112 people in the state in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. Mumbai, which crossed the 10,000 mark for deaths two days ago, remained on top, in terms of mortalities, with 46 more deaths taking the toll to 10,105.

However, this was the lowest one-day Covid-19 death toll since June 18 for Maharashtra.

Out of 36 districts and 27 cities, 35 districts and cities did not report any death in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state is at 2.63 per cent.