Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:34 IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has written to railway minister Piyush Goyal seeking special trains to take migrant workers home as he fears a law and border problem.

In the letter, the deputy CM says that the migrant workers who have been staying at shelter camps will likely take to streets on May 3 on completion of the second phase of the lockdown.

“This could lead to the law and order problem, like it happened in Bandra in Mumbai on the last day of the first lockdown,” read the letter.

On April 14, nearly 1000 out-of-work migrant labourers gathered outside a railway station in Mumbai’s Bandra, hours after Prime Minister extended the lockdown to May 3 to check the spread of the coronavirus infections, demanding for trains to take them home.

“The Railway ministry should plan well in advance for the special trains for these workers to various parts of the country. The trains should be operated from Pune and Mumbai,” the minister wrote.

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray assured migrant labourers in the state that his government would ensure that they are sent home once the lockdown is lifted.

“I give you my word that the Maharashtra government will take you to your homes, the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear,” said the CM.

