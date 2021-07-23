Maharashtra districts to receive more rain tomorrow, decline only after July 26

Several districts in Maharashtra were battered by heavy rain on Friday, which led to a landslide in Raigad, killing 36 people. Several have been missing after the landslide incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia for families of the landslide victim.

The rain situation will persist in Maharashtra for a few more days, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. Maharashtra districts will continue to receive rainfall as the offshore trough at the mean sea level running from Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast will only weaken from July 26.

Maharashtra: At least 36 killed in Taliye landslide, 22 feared trapped in Satara

States which will receive rainfall in the coming days

In its afternoon bulletin, the IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts is likely to move slowly west-northwest wards during the next two days.

> Konkan, Goa, Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely during next 2-3 days. Then rainfall will gradually reduce.

> Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23 with an increase from July 24. It is likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls between July 24 and 26 and isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Gujarat region on July 25.

> Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east and adjoining central India from July 23 to July 25 with gradual reduction thereafter. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 23 and 24. East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are likely to receive rainfall on July 23.

> The IMD has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India over the western Himalayan region from July 25 and over adjoining plains from July 26. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttarakhand on July 25 and 26 and over west Uttar Pradesh on July 26.

Delhi, on the other hand, will receive very light rainfall at isolated places till July 25. Rainfall in Delhi may increase after July 26.