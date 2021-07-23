At least 30 killed in landslide in Maharashtra’s Talie village

A team of rescuers has pulled out 30 bodies from the debris of a landslide at Talie village near Mahad in Raigad district. A portion of hillock came down late Thursday, burying some houses in soil.

According to Aditi Tatkare, Raigad district guardian minister, a team of 20 local rescuers is involved in removing debris while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police are also searching for missing persons.

“Rescuers are finding it difficult to search for missing persons due to the difficult terrain. So far, 30 bodies have been recovered and more may be trapped,” said Tatkare.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the search operation is still on.

“The Talie incident is unfortunate, where at least 30 persons have lost their lives in a landslide. There are reports of landslides in other parts of Konkan and my appeal to everyone is to stay safe. Those living in risky terrain should move to safer places.” said Thackeray.