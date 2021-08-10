Maharashtra government announces Rajiv Gandhi award for IT sector

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a new award named after the former prime minister for outstanding performance in the Information and Technology (IT) sector. The award will be conferred upon companies and institutions for excellence in the IT sector.

Minister of state for Information and Technology Satej Patil said the award will be given yearly on August 20, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

“The award will be given to the institutions that excel in the IT sector every year. This will be a lasting tribute to Rajiv ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector of the country,” Patil said.

The Centre on Friday dropped Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the Khel Ratna award and renamed India’s highest sporting honour after Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player. The Congress criticised the move terming it political vendetta.

Patil, however, said that the decision has “nothing” to do with the controversy over the renaming of the Khel Ratna award. “The decision about this award was taken a month ago, though chief minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared the proposal recently. The modalities of the award are being finalised by speaking to various organisations from the field,” he said.

The Congress party is part of a three party coalition running the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray.

Rajiv Gandhi, was the sixth prime minister of India between 1984 to 1989 and is widely credited for starting a telecom revolution in India and encouraging the use of Information Technology.