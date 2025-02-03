Maharashtra govt mandates Marathi language in offices; resolution says non-compliance to be penalised

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a Government Resolution (GR) mandating the use of Marathi in all government and semi-government offices across the state, news agency ANI reported. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI file)

As per the directive, employees must communicate in Marathi with all visitors, except those from outside India or non-Marathi-speaking states.

The resolution applies to government offices, semi-government bodies, corporations under the Maharashtra government, and other related offices. Any violation of this directive will be considered an act of official indiscipline. Citizens can file formal complaints against employees who fail to adhere to the rule with the in-charge of the respective office or department.

If the complainant is unsatisfied with the action taken, they can escalate the issue to the Marathi Language Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature for further intervention, the resolution said.

The move aims to reinforce the use of Marathi in official communication and ensure better accessibility for Marathi-speaking citizens in government offices.

The Marathi Language Policy, approved last year, had recommended the use of Marathi in all public affairs to further the steps taken for the preservation, conservation, promotion, dissemination and development of the language. The GR also stated that PC (personal computer) keyboards in all offices should have Marathi Devanagari alphabets apart from Roman alphabets.