Maharashtra: In shocking video, Pune techie, wife in car attacked, chased by men on bikes on Lavale-Nande road

A 42-year-old software engineer from Sus in Maharashtra's Pune and his wife had a terrifying ordeal in the early hours of September 29 when a group of men on motorcycles allegedly chased their car and damaged it with iron rods near Nande village in an attempt to stop them, The Times of India reported. In his complaint, the IT engineer, Ravi Karnani, they were attacked while traveling on Lavale-Nande road.

The couple was chased by the mob until they reached their home in Sus. Following the incident, the engineer filed a complaint with the Paud police, the report added.

Ravi Karnani reported that his car was attacked by a group of locals wielding sticks and rods. He further alleged that these individuals often target vehicles, especially those with out-of-state license plates. Ravi Karnani described how the attackers, using two motorcycles and a car, chased his vehicle at a speed of 80 km/h, attempting to force them to stop.

Although the police have registered a non-cognizable offense, there has been no significant progress in the investigation so far.

“We were attacked !!! There were total of 40 people in different pockets with Iron Rods, Stones and Sticks who were attacking our car, with 2 bikes and a car filled with Local goons chasing us at a speed of 80kmpl !!! The local Police took their side stating they were patrolling,” Ravi Karnani said on X while sharing a video of the incident.

“There is a fright among villagers over the past few days following thefts and sighting of drones. They patrol their areas at night. We have made an appeal to the villagers not to panic and approach us instead of taking law in their hands,” ToI quoted senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi of the Paud police as saying.

The report added that a similar incident took place with four software engineers around a couple of weeks back when they had gone for a drive in the Mulshi area. Some villagers beat them up and chased them until Kamshet. Their car was also damaged.

“On Saturday night, my wife and I had gone to Bhukum near Bhugaon for dinner at my friend's place. Our pet was with us. On the way home, we took the route via Nande to reach home in Sus,” the techie told the newspaper.

He added, “We noticed a group of people standing along the road while going back home around 1.30am on Sunday. Some of them were carrying iron rods and asked me to stop the car, but I did not. Suddenly, two motorcycles started chasing our car. The pillion riders, carrying iron rods, were telling us to stop and hitting our car with iron rods.”

In the video of the incident that surfaced online, a woman can be purportedly heard praying as the car sped at high velocity.